Cedar Rapids Falls in Close Contest

May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Strong outings from both bullpens highlighted a 5-4 Quad Cities River Bandits victory Thursday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park. The offenses were held scoreless through the final six innings of the game.

Cedar Rapids (5-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Quad Cities (6-2) jumped in front, 2-1. Consecutive two-out doubles by Trey Cabbage and Alex Isola put the Kernels ahead by one run. The River Bandits responded with Jimmy Govern's game-tying double and John Rave's bases-loaded walk.

Each side tallied three runs within the third. Matt Wallner evened the score at 2-2 on an RBI single. Cabbage added a two-run single later in the frame. The River Bandits started their next comeback on a balk that allowed Seuly Matias to come home. Logan Porter hit an RBI single and scored from first base during a double from Rave to secure a 5-4 advantage.

Quad Cities relievers Zach Haake (1-0) and Adam Lukas silenced the Kernels over the last six stanzas. Haake notched seven strikeouts and earned the win. Lukas fanned five batters between the eighth and the ninth for his second save. The River Bandit bullpen has posted 13.1 scoreless innings in succession dating back through Wednesday's 2-1 triumph.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Jonathan Cheshire (0-1) gave up the decisive run during the loss. Brandon Koch followed Cheshire with one shutout inning of relief in his first Minor League Baseball appearance since June 18, 2018. Tyler Beck kept the Kernels in the contest by firing four perfect innings featuring a career-high-tying six strikeouts.

The next contest between the Kernels and the River Bandits is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday, and the probable pitchers are Cedar Rapids left-hander Kody Funderburk (0-0, 0.00) and Quad Cities southpaw Anthony Veneziano (0-0, 5.40). Online play-by-play from Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available at www.kernels.com.

After the series at Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

