Offense Breaks out for Captains in 8-2 Win

May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains' (6-3) bats exploded for nine extra base hits on Thursday night in an 8-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-5) at Classic Park. The Captains set season-highs in runs and hits (17) to win their third straight game over Fort Wayne.

The Captains got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning on three extra base hits. With one out Jonathan Engelmann doubled down the left field line. That was followed by a double down the right field line from Mike Amditis to give the Captains the lead. After a fly out to third base for the second out, Brayan Rocchio hooked a triple to right, scoring Amditis and extending the Captains lead to 2-0.

Lake County added a run in the fourth to push its advantage to 3-0. Victor Nova led off with a double and came around to score when Will Brennan sliced a double into the left-centerfield gap.

Rocchio delivered again in the sixth to extend the Captains' lead to 4-0. Nova singled with one out, stole second and scored on a Rocchio line drive single down the right field line.

In the top of the eighth Lake County tacked on a fifth run. After back to back singles to start the inning, Daniel Schneeman doubled to center field but Joe Naranjo was thrown out at home plate. With runners on second and third Engelmann flew out to center but it was deep enough to score Raynel Delgado for a sacrifice fly to make the score 5-0.

Fort Wayne rallied in the top of the eighth. A leadoff single, then an Adam Kerner double down the right field line was bobbled by Engelmann allowing Ethan Skender to score from first. Kelvin Melean singled to drive home Kerner, cutting the Captains' lead to 5-2.

Nova answered for the Captains in the home half of the eighth inning with a solo home run to right field. Later in the inning Bracho singled up the middle, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Naranjo single. Naranjo would come around to score a batter later on a double for Delgado to cap the scoring at 8-2, Captains.

Raymond Burgos started for the Captains working three scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his 2021 debut.

Edgar Martinez (0-1) was the starter for Fort Wayne and took the loss. He allowed three runs on eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

In relief for the Captains Kevin Coulter (1-0) earned the win, pitching four innings of scoreless baseball. He struck out five and did not allow a hit with one walk.

The Captains look to take the series on Friday, first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Classic Park.

