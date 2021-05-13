Chiefs Score Seven Unanswered, Win in Extras

PEORIA, Ill -- After once trailing 7-0 in the bottom of the third inning, the Peoria Chiefs stormed back to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a score of 9-8. Peoria won the game on a game-winning single by Moises Castillo in the bottom of the 10th inning. With the win, Peoria snaps a four-game losing streak and wins their first game at Dozer Park since August 29, 2019.

The Chiefs were led at the batter's box by Jhon Torres, who went 3-6 with three doubles and a RBI. Castillo went 2-5 with a walk and the game-winning RBI. Jacob Schlesener helped Peoria stay in the ballgame out of the bullpen. He went 2.2 innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out four batters.

It seemed to be a blowout early as Wisconsin scored three in the first inning via a Gabriel Garcia single and a Peoria defensive error. The Timber Rattlers broke the game open two innings later by putting up four runs on the board to make it 7-0. A pair of doubles by LG Castillo and Carlos Rodriguez helped fuel the big inning for Wisconsin. Peoria answered with a one-run inning after Zade Richardson was hit by a pitch, bringing in Jhon Torres.

The game remained calm until the bottom of the seventh inning. A fielding error by Garcia brought home Alec Burleson, making the score 7-2. Peoria stormed back the next inning. After Castillo reached on an error to begin the inning, a double by Torres brought him in to make it 7-3. Two more runs were scored off a wild pitch and a RBI walk by Zade Richardson. Chandler Redmond was hit by a pitch to cut the Wisconsin lead to 7-6.

The Chiefs weren't done after a huge eight inning. Matt Chamberlain walked to lead off the inning, advancing to third via a groundout to first base and a wild pitch by Taylor Floyd. A RBI fielder's choice by Malcom Nunez tied the game at seven apiece, bringing the game to extra innings.

The Timber Rattlers struck first in extra innings after a wild pitch from Fabian Blanco brought in Korry Howell, who was the runner on second base to start the 10th inning. Peoria would answer back after a Brendan Donovan single scored Brady Whalen from second, tying the game at eight-all. Zade Richardson singled the next at-bat, advancing Donovan to second base. Two at-bats later, Castillo would win the ballgame for the Chiefs on a high drive to right center field, which scored Donovan from second base.

With the win, Peoria improves to 2-6 on the season. The Chiefs and Timber Rattlers will face-off again tomorrow night at 6:35.

