Snappers Explode For 10 Runs In Win Over Cubs

BELOIT, WI - Snappers' fans who showed up for Thirsty Thursday were treated to a delicious and offensive explosion, as the Beloit Snappers defeated the South Bend Cubs 10-1 to earn their fourth straight win.

Beloit scored first in the bottom of the fourth with a single from Kameron Misner and a double from Griffin Conine. South Bend countered with one run in the top of the fifth. The Snappers scored eight unanswered runs, including a four-run sixth inning to win 10-1.

Beloit Top Performers: For Beloit, Ricky Aracena went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Connor Scott reached base five times in three plate appearances. Kyle Nicolas picked up his second professional win with 5 1/3 innings with just one earned run.

Thursday was the first time this season the Snappers scored double digits. They remain undefeated in the first three games at Pohlman Field.

The Snappers are back at home against the South Bend Cubs on Friday at 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

