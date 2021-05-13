2021 Theme Night Ticket Packages for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Now is the time for you to make sure you guarantee your ticket and your extra perks for any of the nine Theme Nights during the 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. Theme Night ticket packages go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10:00am and may be ordered at timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium box office.

All packages include a box seat unless otherwise indicated. Click on the title of the theme to order your package for that night.

Pride Night (Tuesday, June 22): Baseball is for everyone. Use promo code 'Pride' when you order and receive a Timber Rattlers Pride shirt and a ticket to the game for $25. Deadline to order is June 9.

Margaritaville Night (Friday, July 9): Parrotheads unite. Use promo code 'Margarita' to receive a button-up Hawaiian shirt, a ticket to watch the game from the home run porch or party deck, access to a special dinner menu with food and drinks included, and enjoy a post-game performance by The Boat Drunks for $42.

Princess Night (Saturday, July 10): By Royal Decree, if you use promo code 'Princess', you and your princess will have a ticket to the game, access to a pre-game tea party with food and drinks from 3:45 to 5:00pm, and a VIP meet-and-greet with storybook princesses for $28.

Girls Night Out (Tuesday, July 27): This one's for the ladies. Use promo code 'gno' to receive a ticket to the game, a wine glass, and two drink vouchers from Round Barn Wine for $25.

Seinfeld Night (Friday, July 30): Kenny Bania is coming to town! Use promo code 'Seinfeld' for a ticket to the game, access to the club buffet for 90 minutes beginning at the first pitch, two beverages in the club level, and admission to Steve Hytner's post-game stand-up set with Q & A session for $49.

Unicorn Night (Saturday, August 14): If you want to meet a mythical beast, use promo code 'unicorn' when ordering tickets for this game. You will meet the unicorn for pictures, enjoy storytime and cupcakes from 3:45 to 5:00pm, guarantee that night's giveaway, and a ticket to the game for $25.

Frozen Night (Friday, September 3): The Frost Queen and Snow Princess are returning to the Fox Cities and when you use promo code 'frozen' you will have access to a VIP meet-and-great with the princesses during a tea party (light food & beverages included) from 5:00 to 6:15pm and a ticket to the game for $28.

Yooper Day (Sunday, September 5): Celebrate the Upper Peninsula by using promo code 'yooper' to receive a ticket to the game and a "Cousin Eddie" hat for $25.

Bratoberfest (Friday, September 10): The Brats are back in town and is you use promo code 'brat' you will receive a ticket to the game, admission to Beer Fest in the Brews on Third area of the ballpark, two beers, and a Beer Stein for $25.

Single-game tickets for the second home series of the season - May 18 through May 23 against the West Michigan Whitecaps - and ticket packages for the entire season are available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

