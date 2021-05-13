Dragons Brian Rey Named League Batter of the Week
May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton Dragons second baseman/outfielder Brian Rey (pronounced RAY) has been selected as the High-A Central League Batter of the Week for the first week of the season (May 3-9). For the week, Rey batted .333 and led the league in home runs (4), RBI (12), slugging percentage (1.000), extra base hits (6), and total bases (21). Only five of the 11 other teams in the league hit more home runs than Rey during the week.
Rey is a native of Deltona, Florida and played at Miami Dade College. He was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th round of the 2018 draft.
Including the first two games of the present week, Rey is now batting .345 and has added another home run to his league-leading total, giving him five in seven games on the year. He continues to lead the league in RBI with 13 and has hit safely in all seven games he has appeared in this season.
