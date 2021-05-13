South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2021 season. A replica South Bend Cubs 2019 championship ring will be given away to the first 1,000 fans at Wednesday's game on May 19. Also featured in this homestand is the season's first official Tail Wagging Tuesday, happening on May 18. A night where fans can enjoy the game accompanied by their four-legged, wet-nosed loved ones. Dog owners must sign a waiver before entering the stadium.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, May 18, Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $12. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, May 19, Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 fans receive a South Bend Cubs replica 2019 championship ring.

Thursday, May 20, Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, May 21, Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, May 22, Dayton Dragons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Flat Screen Saturday: Fans in attendance could win one of nine 50-inch flat screen TVs. Must be 18 years or older to enter and must be present to win.

Sunday, May 23, Dayton Dragons, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

Sundae Funday: A special day for kids and families! Fans can play catch on the field after the game.

First 1,000 fans receive a South Bend Cubs championship flag.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

As part of Major League Baseball's safety plan for all MLB and MiLB stadiums, fans will be required to wear a mask when entering the ballpark, walking around the stadium and when not actively eating or drinking. Fans' tickets will have a stadium section for their seat(s). That section will be General Admission seating where fans are asked to socially distance from people that are not part of their group.

There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Fans that are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms must please refrain from attending the event.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.