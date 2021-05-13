Loons Score Early in Win Versus Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - After West Michigan walked it off against the Loons Wednesday night, Great Lakes took game three of a six-game series Thursday night, winning 4-1. The Loons showed great improvement defensively with error-free baseball, after committing five in the first two games.

Fine pitching paced the Loons to the Thursday night win, striking out 13 combined batters and only allowing three walks. Lefty Austin Drury (W, 1-0) struck out six batters in his 3 2/3 innings for Great Lakes, allowing no runs or walks. Loons starter Alec Gamboa gave up no runs in three innings, striking out three on four hits. Zack Plunkett made his second appearance of the season, striking out four batters in the final 2 1/3 innings. The Whitecaps' lone run came on an Andre Lipcius solo homer off Plunkett in the bottom of the ninth.

West Michigan second baseman Andre Lipcius finished with a game-high 3-for-4 offensively. Ryan Ward knocked in two runs with a 1-for-4 night, leading the Loons at the plate. Outfielder Joe Vranesh entered the West Michigan series hitless in four games. In two games versus the Whitecaps, Vranesh is 2-for-7 with a homer and three RBI.

Thursday night was the second consecutive night Ward and Vranesh both recorded an RBI in the same inning. Highlighting a three-run first inning, Ward ripped his third double of the season off West Michigan's starter Chance Kirby (L, 0-1), scoring Miguel Vargas and Andy Pages. Vranesh batted in Ward with a two-out single in the following at-bat. All three Loons runs in the first were unearned.

Great Lakes looks to build their first win streak of the season Friday night in game four of a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Loons right-hander Jose Martinez takes on WM's Beau Brieske, first pitch from LMCU Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT, live radio coverage on ESPN 100.9 FM begins at 6:05 p.m. EDT. The Loons return to Dow Diamond features a six-game series against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, May 18.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

