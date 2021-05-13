Dragons Win 4-2 as Ashcraft Strikes out 9

May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Three Dayton pitchers combined to scatter seven hits and Jose Tello hit a home run to lead the Dragons to a 4-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark. The win snapped a brief two-game losing streak for the Dragons and improved their record to 6-3 on the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (1-0) earned the win, striking out a career high nine batters in five and one-third innings. He became the first Dayton pitcher to go beyond five innings this season, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk.

Jacques Pucheu (pronounced PEE-shoe) followed Ashcraft and retired eight of the nine batters he faced, allowing no hits while striking out three in a middle relief role. Francis Peguero tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his first save, allowing a pair of hits that put the tying run on base with one out before notching a strikeout and a game-ending ground out.

The Dragons scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Michael Siani drew a walk to start the rally and scored from first on Quincy McAfee's double to the fence in right-center field. McAfee went to third on a base hit by Victor Ruiz and scored on Quin Cotton's sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Dragons extended their lead in the third on a solo home run to left field by Tello (TAY-oh), his first homer of the year, to make it 3-0.

Lansing scored one run in the fourth inning and one in the sixth to make it 3-2. The Dragons added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth that was manufactured by Quin Cotton without a ball being put in play. Cotton walked, stole second, stole third, and scored on the same play when the catcher's throw to third sailed into left field.

The Dragons nine-hit attack was led by Tello, with two hits including the home run. Victor Ruiz and Jonathan Willems also had two hits for Dayton.

The Dragons remained in a first place tie with Lake County (6-3), one game ahead of Lansing.

The Dragons will host Lansing again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in the fourth game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. Spencer Stockton, who pitched out of the bullpen in his first appearance of the year and earned a win with four and one-third scoreless innings, will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Colin Peluse (0-0, 0.00).

The game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable Channel 13 or 1013). It can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

Notes: Dayton second baseman/outfielder Brian Rey was named the High-A Central League Batter of the Week for the first week of the season, when he belted a league-high four home runs and drove in 12 runs while batting .333.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.