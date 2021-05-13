Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday

Thursday, May 13, 2021 l Game # 9

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (5-3) at Dayton Dragons (5-3)

RH Richard Guasch (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Graham Ashcraft (0-0, 4.91)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lansing 7, Dayton 2. The Lugnuts broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the sixth inning and scored two more in the seventh and two in the eighth to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The Dragons avoided the shutout on a bottom of the ninth, two-out, two-run single by Miguel Hernandez. Dayton starting pitcher Noah Davis did not allow a hit until the sixth inning (and only one in his outing) but was charged with the loss despite striking out eight. Hernandez had two hits and both RBI to lead a seven-hit Dayton attack.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in home runs (5), RBI (13), slugging percentage (.931), extra base hits (7), and total bases (27). Four teams have fewer home runs than Rey.

Rey's two-homer game on Saturday was the first by a Dayton player since Rey did it in Fort Wayne on July 27, 2019. Also on Saturday, Rey became the first Dayton player to open a game with a homer since Michael Siani on June 26, 2019 at West Michigan.

Rey has hit safely in all seven games he has played in this season, batting .345...Miguel Hernandez has hit safely in five straight games, batting .381 over that stretch, after starting the year by going 0 for 9...Mariel Bautista has hit safely in all four games he has played in, batting .364...Jacob Hurtubise has a four-game hitting streak, batting .286.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 4.1 innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks. He has struck out 9 of 16 batters faced.

Starting pitcher Noah Davis has allowed only two hits in 10 innings with 16 strikeouts but has been charged with three runs and is 0-2.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the league in runs (46), home runs (8), batting average (.258), slugging percentage (.423), and hits (69).

The Dragons 5-3 start is tied for third best in franchise history through eight games. The best Dragons starts were 8-0 in 2007 and 6-2 in 2017. The best starts through 10 games were 9-1 in 2007 and 7-3 in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

The Dragons have stolen 18 bases in eight games, putting them on a pace for 270 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011, when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

The Dragons are batting .280 with a .537 slugging percentage as a team against left-handed pitching vs. .249/.373 vs. right-handers.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only 41 base hits in 69 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .172.

Dragons opponents went 5 for 43 (.116) with runners in scoring position in the series at Great Lakes, but Lansing is 8 for 25 (.320) in this set.

The Dragons committed have committed only six errors in eight games, ranking second in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Colin Peluse (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 15 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 16 (2:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Stevie Emanuels (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-0, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

High-A Central League Stories from May 13, 2021

