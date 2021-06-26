TinCaps Game Information: June 26 at South Bend
June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-24) @ South Bend Cubs (19-26)
Saturday, June 26 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Games 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 23 of 60 | Game 46 of 120
LHP Ethan Elliott (2.17 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (5.50 ERA)
TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)
LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps had their season-best 4-game winning streak halted in a 10-5 loss to the Cubs. In the losing effort, Reinaldo Ilarraza hit his 1st home run of the season, while Kelvin Melean, Justin Lopez, and Adam Kerner had 2 hits apiece. Padres prospect Anderson Espinoza started and didn't allow an earned run over 3 innings of 1-hit, 1-walk ball with 4 strikeouts.
A WIN WOULD: Be Fort Wayne's 5th in its last 6 games... Give the TinCaps a series victory for the first time since their opening series of the season against West Michigan. Since then, the TinCaps have split 4 and lost 2.
ELITE ELLIOTT: Here's where Ethan Elliott ranks in the HAC...
- 2nd ERA (2.17), 2nd Strikeouts (62), 2nd WHIP (0.88), 3rd AVG (.189)
- 1st K% (35%), 3rd K/9 (12.22), 4th K/BB (6.89), 7th BB% (5%), 7th BB/9 (1.77), 8th Whiff % (14%)
HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Here's where Jonny Homza ranks among HAC leaders... 5th wRC+ (144), 6th Doubles (11), 7th OBP (.396), 7th Extra-Base Hits (18), 7th Runs (33)
Homza is set to make his 7th start at third base tonight. He's also started 27 games at catcher, 2 at first base, 2 as the designated hitter, 1 at shortstop, and once came off the bench to play right field.
RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC in stolen bases (14). Last night he hit the 11th home run of his MiLB career, in his 324th game. Ilarraza homered 4 times as a TinCap in 2017 and after a homerless 2018 campaign, had 6 with Short-Season Tri-City in 2019.
MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melan has reached base in 7 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's 11-for-25 (.407) with 2 homers and a league-leading 12 RBIs.
RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the HAC in RBIs (32) and 5th in home runs (9).
DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 17. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 90 (2/G).
WALK & RUN: In the HAC, center fielder Jawuan Harris has the 6th highest BB% (16%). He's also top 10 in stolen bases with 13. He's the only player in the league with 7+ stolen bases without being caught.
PATIENT APPROACH: Despite having the 3rd youngest lineup in the league by average age, the TinCaps also rank 3rd in walks drawn (averaging 4 per game). So far in this series, Fort Wayne has drawn 32 walks, and been hit by 6 pitches, while recording 24 hits.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .203 / .315 / .318 (.633 OPS). That's the lowest away AVG and SLG. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 9-13 on the road.
