TinCaps Game Information: June 26 at South Bend

June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-24) @ South Bend Cubs (19-26)

Saturday, June 26 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Games 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 23 of 60 | Game 46 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (2.17 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (5.50 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps had their season-best 4-game winning streak halted in a 10-5 loss to the Cubs. In the losing effort, Reinaldo Ilarraza hit his 1st home run of the season, while Kelvin Melean, Justin Lopez, and Adam Kerner had 2 hits apiece. Padres prospect Anderson Espinoza started and didn't allow an earned run over 3 innings of 1-hit, 1-walk ball with 4 strikeouts.

A WIN WOULD: Be Fort Wayne's 5th in its last 6 games... Give the TinCaps a series victory for the first time since their opening series of the season against West Michigan. Since then, the TinCaps have split 4 and lost 2.

ELITE ELLIOTT: Here's where Ethan Elliott ranks in the HAC...

- 2nd ERA (2.17), 2nd Strikeouts (62), 2nd WHIP (0.88), 3rd AVG (.189)

- 1st K% (35%), 3rd K/9 (12.22), 4th K/BB (6.89), 7th BB% (5%), 7th BB/9 (1.77), 8th Whiff % (14%)

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Here's where Jonny Homza ranks among HAC leaders... 5th wRC+ (144), 6th Doubles (11), 7th OBP (.396), 7th Extra-Base Hits (18), 7th Runs (33)

Homza is set to make his 7th start at third base tonight. He's also started 27 games at catcher, 2 at first base, 2 as the designated hitter, 1 at shortstop, and once came off the bench to play right field.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC in stolen bases (14). Last night he hit the 11th home run of his MiLB career, in his 324th game. Ilarraza homered 4 times as a TinCap in 2017 and after a homerless 2018 campaign, had 6 with Short-Season Tri-City in 2019.

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melan has reached base in 7 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's 11-for-25 (.407) with 2 homers and a league-leading 12 RBIs.

RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the HAC in RBIs (32) and 5th in home runs (9).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 17. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 90 (2/G).

WALK & RUN: In the HAC, center fielder Jawuan Harris has the 6th highest BB% (16%). He's also top 10 in stolen bases with 13. He's the only player in the league with 7+ stolen bases without being caught.

PATIENT APPROACH: Despite having the 3rd youngest lineup in the league by average age, the TinCaps also rank 3rd in walks drawn (averaging 4 per game). So far in this series, Fort Wayne has drawn 32 walks, and been hit by 6 pitches, while recording 24 hits.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .203 / .315 / .318 (.633 OPS). That's the lowest away AVG and SLG. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 9-13 on the road.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.