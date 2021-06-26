Dragons Postponed on Saturday at West Michigan
June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Grand Rapids, Mich. - For the second time in three days, the Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps have been postponed by rain in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Dragons and Whitecaps hoped to complete a suspended game and then play a nine-inning contest on Saturday, but thundershowers throughout the area forced the night's activities to be postponed until Sunday. The postponement was announced after a delay of about one hour, 45 minutes.
The suspended game is now scheduled to resume at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday in West Michigan with the Dragons leading 7-4 after five innings. The suspended game is scheduled as a seven-inning contest. A nine-inning game will follow the completion of the suspended game on Sunday.
The Dragons are 26-19 after their first 45 games, in first place, one and one-half games ahead of the Lake County Captains in the East Division of the High-A Central League.
The Dragons next homestand will begin on Tuesday, July 6 at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan. For ticket information, call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com. Tickets can be charged by phone by calling Ticketmaster at (937) 228-2323.
All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 26, 2021
- South Bend Cubs Announce SYM Financial Home Plate Suite-StakesÃÂ - South Bend Cubs
- Cubs and TinCaps Game Suspended Due to Rain - South Bend Cubs
- Rain in South Bend Suspends Play, Doubleheader Sunday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Postponed on Saturday at West Michigan - Dayton Dragons
- Rattlers and Chiefs Rained Out on Saturday - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains at Loons Postponed - Lake County Captains
- Loons, Captains Postponed - Great Lakes Loons
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes - Dayton Dragons
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Activated by Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 26 at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Outfielder Beck Promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whitecaps Win One, Suspend Another - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Curfew Guidelines Cause Dragons Game Suspension at West Michigan on Saturday Morning - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.