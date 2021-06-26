Dragons Postponed on Saturday at West Michigan

June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - For the second time in three days, the Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps have been postponed by rain in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Dragons and Whitecaps hoped to complete a suspended game and then play a nine-inning contest on Saturday, but thundershowers throughout the area forced the night's activities to be postponed until Sunday. The postponement was announced after a delay of about one hour, 45 minutes.

The suspended game is now scheduled to resume at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday in West Michigan with the Dragons leading 7-4 after five innings. The suspended game is scheduled as a seven-inning contest. A nine-inning game will follow the completion of the suspended game on Sunday.

The Dragons are 26-19 after their first 45 games, in first place, one and one-half games ahead of the Lake County Captains in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

The Dragons next homestand will begin on Tuesday, July 6 at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan. For ticket information, call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com. Tickets can be charged by phone by calling Ticketmaster at (937) 228-2323.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.