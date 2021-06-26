Rattlers and Chiefs Rained Out on Saturday

June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Saturday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium has been rained out. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday is a single-admission doubleheader with a pair of seven-inning games scheduled to be played. Game one is scheduled to start at 1:05pm. There will be approximately 30 minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two.

Fans with a ticket to Sunday's game will be able to see both games. Fans with a ticket to Saturday's postponed game may exchange those tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Timber Rattlers home game for the remainder of the season subject to availability.

The Timber Rattlers plan to send Zach Mort (1-3, 5.59) and Justin Bullock (2-1, 3.18) to the mound as their starting pitchers in the twinbill. Peoria had Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2-1, 5.20) and Logan Gragg (0-3, 6.38) set to go as their starters.

If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend Sunday's doubleheader, you will receive a bobblehead of former Timber Rattler Trent Grisham courtesy of Real Breaks. Gates to the stadium open at 11:30am.

It's a Brewers Sunday for the series finale, too. The Timber Rattlers players and coaches wearing their Brewers-themed jerseys during the game. Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, catch all the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 12:45pm. There will be a televised simulcast on CW-14 starting at 1:00pm. The game will be available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv, too.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.