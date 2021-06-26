Rain in South Bend Suspends Play, Doubleheader Sunday
June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs had their game suspended by rain on Saturday night at Four Winds Field during the middle of the third inning. The two teams were tied, 1-1. The bottom of the third inning is set to be resumed Sunday at 12:05 p.m. That will be a regulation nine-inning game.
Approximately 30 minutes after the first game has concluded, Sunday's originally scheduled contest will be played as a seven-inning game.
On Saturday night, each team scored a two-out run in the first inning. For the 'Caps, it was right fielder Agustin Ruiz driving in third baseman Jonny Homza from second base with a double. Ruiz now has 33 RBIs on the season -- tied for the third most in High-A Central. South Bend, however, responded with a run-scoring double by center fielder Nelson Velazquez.
TinCaps starting pitcher Ethan Elliott struck out two batters over his two innings before the game was suspended.
Following Sunday's action and an off-day on Monday, the TinCaps begin a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday, with the ballpark back to full capacity for fans.
Upcoming Games
Sunday, June 27 @ South Bend (12:05 p.m.) -- Completion of Saturday's Suspended Game
- Fort Wayne Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Matt Waldron
- South Bend Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Brad Depperman
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
