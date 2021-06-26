Seesaw battle finishes in Lugs' favor, 5-4 in 11

June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Lazaro Armenteros raced home on a wild pitch to break an 11th-inning tie, and the Lansing Lugnuts (22-25) outlasted the Cedar Rapids Kernels (25-22), 5-4, on a rollercoaster Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The score was tied at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 and, most dramatically, 4-4 after Lugnuts first baseman William Simoneit delivered a one-out, game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning off Kernels reliever Jordan Gore.

The tenth inning passed scorelessly, but not so the 11th. Placed runner Armenteros moved to third base on a deep lineout to right by pinch-hitter Jordan Díaz against lefty Zach Featherstone, who responded by striking out Max Schuemann. Drew Millas worked a walk, to bring up Michael Guldberg. Featherstone broke a slider low and in at the feet of Guldberg, with the pitch kicking off to the right. Armenteros never hesitated, breaking for the plate and diving safely across with the go-ahead run.

The Kernels threatened in the bottom of the 11th, but with runners at first and second and one out, Lugnuts reliever Charles Hall induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play from Michael Helman.

Hall worked the final three innings of the game, from the ninth through the 11th, striking out four while holding the Kernels hitless.

Lansing received a fine start as well, with Colin Peluse striking out seven Kernels in six innings while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk. Leudeny Pineda relieved Peluse and gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings, striking out one.

In addition to the drama, the game also featured more than its fair share of defensive miscues. Five different Lugnuts were charged with an error, while Kernels shortstop Wander Javier and catcher Jair Carmargo each committed a pair of errors.

After losing the first three games of the series, the Lugnuts have won the last two contests and can clinch a series split with a triumph in the finale at 2:05 p.m. local / 3:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Stevie Emanuels (6.26 ERA) starts for the Nuts against Cedar Rapids southpaw Kody Funderburk (4.15).

Lansing returns home on June 29, opening a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons through Independence Day, July 4th. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.