Loons, Captains Postponed

MIDLAND, Mich. - Saturday's game at Dow Diamond between the Great Lakes Loons and Lake County Captains has been postponed due to current and impending weather conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 27th. Following Minor League Baseball guidelines, both games will be 7-inning games. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Sunday game are valid for both games. Gates will open at 12:00 PM, with the first pitch for the first game set for 1:05 PM. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans that purchased tickets for Saturday's game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game during the 2021 regular season, based on availability. The Loons ticket staff will contact group leaders in the coming days to reschedule their outings for another game during the 2021 regular season, based on availability.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

