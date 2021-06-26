Lansing Outlasts Cedar Rapids Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In the longest game of the season for both teams, the Lansing Lugnuts picked up a 5-4, 11-inning victory Saturday versus the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of 2,658 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Lansing (22-25) and Cedar Rapids (25-22) were either tied or separated by a single run throughout Saturday's tilt.

The Kernels took a 1-0 lead within the bottom of the fourth inning. Wander Javier led off with a double, and a wild throw on a pickoff attempt allowed him to reach third base. He came home when Trey Cabbage lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that led to an error.

A strange play allowed the Lugnuts to level the game, 1-1, in the fifth. With no outs and Cobie Vance at third base, a pitch in the dirt led to an error when Alex Isola used his mask to corral the baseball. By rule, Vance was awarded home plate on the play.

Each side tallied a run during the sixth inning to push the score to 2-2. William Simoneit and Jair Camargo recorded RBI singles for Lansing and Cedar Rapids, respectively.

Enrry Pantoja's run via error early in the seventh put Lansing in front, but Cedar Rapids jumped ahead in its half of the frame. Spencer Steer hit a game-tying double and advanced to third base on an error. Seth Gray followed with a go-ahead single that lifted the Kernels to a 4-3 advantage.

The Lugnuts forced extra innings by scoring within the ninth. Max Schuemann singled to lead off the inning, and he stole second base during a strikeout. Two batters later, Simoneit singled to drive in Schuemann and even the contest at 4-4.

After a scoreless 10th, Lansing grabbed a 5-4 victory in the 11th. Lazaro Armenteros started at second base before moving up on Jordan Díaz's fly out. Armenteros eventually provided the decisive run by coming home on a two-out wild pitch.

Charles Hall (2-1) fired three scoreless and hitless innings in a winning performance. Zach Featherstone (0-2) yielded one unearned run over two frames and was tagged with the loss.

This 12-game homestand closes Sunday with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. for the Kernels and the Lugnuts. Cedar Rapids southpaw Kody Funderburk (1-2, 4.15) is scheduled to face Lansing right-hander Stevie Emanuels (1-3, 6.26). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the finale on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

