Captains at Loons Postponed

June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Midland, MI) - Saturday's game between the Lake County Captains and Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 27. In accordance with Minor League Baseball guidelines, both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

