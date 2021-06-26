Outfielder Beck Promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Austin Beck is promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas

22-year-old Beck, the sixth overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, was hitting .138 (9-for-65) with four doubles, one triple and one home run in 20 games with the Lugnuts. The native of Lexington, N.C., makes his first trip to the Triple-A level.

The Lugnuts (21-25) play the penultimate game of a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35 p.m. local / 7:35 p.m. Eastern against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-20). Lansing next returns home from June 29-July 4 to play the Dayton Dragons at Jackson® Field™, with back to back to back LAFCU Fireworks on July 2, July 3 and July 4. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

