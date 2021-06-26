Beloit Falls Short In Slugfest With Quad Cities

BELOIT, WI - In a game that lasted over four hours and saw 110 at-bats, the Beloit Snappers (23-24) fell just two runs shy, 14-12, of the Quad Cities River Bandits (30-15) in 11 innings.

Quad Cities started hot with three homers in the first two innings and would ride that momentum to a 6-0 lead after the top of the sixth. The Snappers stormed back and scored nine runs over the sixth through ninth innings, while the River Bandits scored three. Highlights of the comeback included back-to-back home runs by Ricky Aracena and Kameron Misner. Troy Johnston also launched a ball to another planet - his seventh home run of the year.

In a 9-9 game in the top of the tenth, Quad Cities scored a pair of runs to make it 11-9. The Snappers answered with a pair of their own. However, Logan Porter of Quad Cities hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eleventh to make it a 14-11 game.

Even though Beloit would score a run, they'd still fall just short 14-12.

Beloit's Top Performers: Johnston was 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, and a walk. Ynmanol Marinez was 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Aracena had a three-hit day with three RBIs, a triple, and his first home run of the season.

- Sunday is Family Funday. It is also the most jam-packed day of the year so far! It is Princess Day at Pohlman Field. Four princesses (Snow Princess, Tower Princess, Princess of the Heart, and Mermaid Princess) will be at the game! A select ticket package available at SnappersBaseball.com will allow early access to the princesses with a food and beverage buffet. 2-for-1 select seltzers (White Claw - Mango and Black Cherry, Vizzy and Truly), kids run the bases after the game, and families can have a catch in the outfield.

Beloit will be back home on Sunday against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

