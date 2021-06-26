DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Activated by Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce that outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. has been activated from the seven-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations, disseminated the move.

Keirsey, who was sidelined by a left hamstring strain, played five games last month for Cedar Rapids. The San Diego, California native batted .250 with one double and reached safely in every appearance. He also recorded three stolen bases in a single game May 9 versus the Peoria Chiefs during game two of a doubleheader sweep. The Minnesota Twins drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Utah.

The reinstatement of Keirsey from the injured list gives the Kernels an active roster of 27 players. There are also five people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

A six-game series between Cedar Rapids and Lansing continues Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Tyler Beck (1-0, 2.63) squaring off against Lugnuts right-hander Colin Peluse (2-2, 5.58). Fans that are unable to attend the contest can follow the game with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Postgame fireworks sponsored by Fleet Farm are scheduled to follow Saturday's tilt. The Kernels will host their annual military heroes recognition ceremony, and the team will wear special jerseys presented by Dave Wright Subaru that are currently being auctioned off via the Live Source app. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the ALS Association - Iowa Chapter.

