Dayton Dragons Game Notes

June 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 26, 2021 l Games # 46-47

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (26-19) at West Michigan Whitecaps (21-23)

RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.71) vs. RH Keider Montero (2-5, 5.26)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). The teams will complete a game that was suspended at 12:52 a.m. on Saturday morning, then play a nine-inning game. These are the fourth and fifth games of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 2, West Michigan 1.

Last Games: Friday, Game 1: West Michigan 2, Dayton 1. Friday, Game 2: Dayton 7, West Michigan 4 (suspended after five innings; scheduled for seven innings). The start of the first game was delayed by rain for two hours, one minute. The second game began at 10:46 p.m. and was suspended at 12:52 a.m. due to Minor League Baseball's curfew guidelines.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is batting .377 over his last 20 games, raising his average from .207 to .327. He has hit safely in seven straight games.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .360 over his last eight games to raise his average from .280 to .296.

Michael Siani is batting .364 over his last 7 games with two home runs to raise his average from .178 to .211.

Jonathan Willems is batting .320 over his last nine games since June 5, raising his average from .115 to .216.

James Free is batting .310 over his last nine games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .216.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has allowed only one run in 17 innings (0.53 ERA), surrendering just five hits and 11 walks. He has struck out 30. Opponents have combined to hit just .089 (5 for 56) against Roxby on the year.

Noah Davis over his last three starts has allowed just one run in 16 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .168.

Andy Fisher over his last four appearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last four appearances has tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Spencer Stockton since moving to the bullpen on June 17 has allowed just one run in six innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 10-5 over their last 15 games.

Dayton is in first place, one and one-half games ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

The Dragons are 15-7 (.682) in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

The Dragons are 18-5 (.783) when scoring the first run of the game, also the league's best.

HITTING: The Dragons are 2-1 in the current series despite batting a combined .161 as a team. They have averaged 3.1 runs per game over the last seven games but have gone 4-3 in those games.

PITCHING: The Dragons have allowed just three runs in 24 innings (1.13 ERA) in the current series with West Michigan (not including the suspended game)...The Dragons have allowed two runs or less in six of their last eight games including two shutouts. In those eight games, they have posted a team ERA of 3.05 (65 IP, 22 ER) despite allowing 11 earned runs in Sunday's game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., June 27 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 2.91) at West Michigan RH Brendan White (1-1, 2.12)

Tue., June 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (2-0, 5.48) at Lansing LH David Leal (0-1, 6.00)

Wed., June 30 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.71) at Lansing RH Seth Shuman (1-2, 1.86)

Thu., July 1 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.10) at Lansing RH Richard Guasch (1-3, 2.88)

Fri., July 2 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar at Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 5.80)

Sat., July 3 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis at Lansing RH Colin Peluse

Sun., July 4 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu at Lansing RH Stevie Emanuels

