TinCaps Game Information: July 6 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-5, 40-39) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (6-8, 42-38)

Sunday, July 6 | Jackson Field | 1:05 PM | Game 80 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (1-0, 2.13 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Judkins (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Saturday night's matchup on the road against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate), 5-1. WITH A WIN: The TinCaps will win both this series and the season series against Lansing. It will be their third straight series win; the first time Fort Wayne has won three straight series since the 6-game format began in 2021. They would have a 10-5 second-half record, the largest above .500 in a half since the end of the 2023 season. BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 25 innings pitched, dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season. The 20 consecutive outings without a run are tied for the longest in MiLB and only behind the Minnesota Twins' Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, who have each gone 21 outings without a run.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 30, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 4th in the league in wins (6), 8th in saves (5), tied for 2nd in appearances (26), and 6th amongst Midwest League relievers with 45 strikeouts, while ranking 4th in K% (33.8). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

COBRA KAI: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts reached base in seven straight plate appearances following a walk and a single Thursday night. The No. 23 Padres prospect has reached base in 15 of his last 26 plate appearances (.600 OBP), including 10 walks. Roberts has walked multiple times in four of his last six games and is 5 for his last 12 at the plate.

MUTANTE MADNESS: Following two walks on Friday, No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games. De Vries has 6 multi-hit affairs in those 12 games. Since June 21, he is slashing .341/.491/.488 with four doubles, a triple, 9 RBI, and 11 walks. In 11 games against Lansing, he is hitting .341 with 8 extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth smashed his 7th home run of the season Saturday. Adding on a single, Butterworth now has a team-leading 14 multi-hit games this season. A plus-defender in the middle of the infield, Butterworth has shown his prowess as well at the plate. He has hits in 14 of his last 18 games with a .919 OPS across the stretch (4 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR). The 11 extra-base hits are tied for the Midwest League lead since June 14. He is tied for the league lead with six triples, is 7th in runs (50), and is tied for 8th in extra-base hits (29).

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. Verdugo drew the count full all four times at the plate Thursday and walked twice before a three-single performance Friday. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 36 free passes in the last 31 games, which includes two three-walk showings in last week's series against the Loons. Across the stretch, he has walked 27.1% of the time. Verdugo has walked in 10 of his last 15 games with 18 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now 4th in the Midwest League with 50 walks, tied for 6th with 10 home runs, and tied for 10th with 27 extra-base hits.

JACK ATTACK: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello had his fourth three-hit game Thursday against Lansing, including a double 108 off the bat. He is 8 for his last 24 and, since May 30 (26 games), is hitting .292 with eight doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBI.

QUALITY: Isaiah Lowe retired nine of the first ten batters he faced Friday, pitching a career-long 6 1/3 innings to clinch a win. It is his second quality start this season and the 13th for Fort Wayne. The 'Caps have turned in three quality starts this series alone, the most in a series this season. Since the start of the second half, Fort Wayne's six quality starts are the most in the Midwest League and the second most in Minor League Baseball.







Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.