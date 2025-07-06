Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:00 PM at Lake County)

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 6, 2025 l Game #80 (15)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 1:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-9, 26-53) at Lake County Captains (7-7, 42-38)

RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.87) vs. LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.34)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the rubber match of a three-game set in Eastlake. This is the wrap-up to six straight games between the two clubs.

Current Series (3 G in Eastlake): Dayton 1, Lake County 1. Weeklong Head-to-Head Series (6 G): Lake County 4, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Saturday: Lake County 9, Dayton 1. The Captains collected 15 hits and built a 7-0 lead over the first five innings. Jose Devers hit his third home run in the last four games while Alfonsin Rosario homered for the second straight night. The Dragons had only four hits. Victor Acosta had a hit to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

Team and Player Notes:

In the Second Half season (14 games), the Dragons lead the Midwest League in doubles (32) and triples (6), and rank second in extra base hits (50). They rank within the top four in hits (9.2/G), runs (6.2/G), home runs (12), slugging percentage (.427), and OPS (.780). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 6.57 ranks last in the MWL.

Victor Acosta has hit safely in 13 straight games, tying John Michael Faile for the team high for 2025. During the streak, Acosta has gone 18 for 58 (.310) with two doubles, one triple, and one home run. Acosta has shown improvement as a hitter over a significant sample size. Acosta was hitting .150 on May 10. In 204 plate appearances starting May 11 (43 G), Acosta is batting .287 with a .397 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge ranks third in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .390. In 10 G, Jorge is 16 for 41 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 6 stolen bases. He has only five strikeouts in 51 plate appearances.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 9 games is 16 for 38 (.421) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, and 9 runs scored. Confidan is 10 th in 2 nd Half average at .356.

Anthony Stephan in his last 11 games is 14 for 47 (.298) with 2 home runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 9 RBI. He is tied for second in the MWL lead in Second Half extra base hits (8) and doubles (5).

Carter Graham over his last 6 games is 9 for 24 (.375) with a home run, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .306 with two home runs in 11 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .985 with a .528 slugging pct.

Jack Moss in his first four games since joining the Dragons has gone 4 for 9 (.444) with 1 double, 3 walks, and 3 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.88 on the year, second in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last seven outings: 16.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.08 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, July 8 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.49) at Beloit TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







