Wisconsin Rallies To Win Game Two; Gains Doubleheader Sweep of Sky Carp

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers didn't tap out on Sunday in game two of their doubleheader against the Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field. Wisconsin trailed 5-2 heading into their final at bat and scored three runs to tie the game. Beloit took a lead in the ninth only to see Wisconsin tie the game again. The Rattlers finally emerged from the game two marathon with a victory as they scored a run in the bottom of the tenth to beat the Sky Carp 7-6 to earn a doubleheader sweep after winning game one 1-0.

Wisconsin (39-41 overall, 5-10 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-out, two-run single by Blayberg Diaz.

Beloit (38-43, 8-7) tied the game in the top of the third inning against reliever Stiven Cruz. Wilfredo Lara tripled to start the inning with Emaarion Boyd knocking him home with a sacrifice fly. Jes ú s Hernandez followed with a homer to left, his first Midwest League home run.

Lara reached on an error to start the top of the fifth but was still at first base with two outs. Lara stole second on a close two-strike pitch to Eric Rataczak that was called a ball. Cruz would eventually walk Rataczak to bring Payton Green the plate.

Cruz was up 1-2 in the count, but Green singled to center to score Lara for a 3-2 lead.

The Sky Carp added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth against reliever Aaron Rund, in his first game since June 4. The rally started with a double by Colby Shade and a walk to Brock Vradenburg. Lara tripled to right-center to drive in both runs for a 5-2 lead.

Jake Brooks, the Beloit starter, shut down the Wisconsin offense after the second inning. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits with only one after the third inning. Brooks walked one and struck out four before turning a 5-2 lead over to his bullpen for the bottom of the seventh.

The Rattlers comeback started with the bottom third of the order. Tayden Hall started things with a lead-off single against Colby Martin. Then, Luiyin Alastre drew a walk. Diaz doubled to knock in Hall to get the game back to the top of the Wisconsin order.

Martin got a strikeout for the first out. Blake Burke cracked a single through the left side of the infield to score Alastre and send Diaz to third. Jadher Areinamo tied the game with sacrifice fly to center that was just deep enough to score Diaz with the tying run.

Neither team scored in the eighth, but Wisconsin reliever Jack Seppings had to work through a jam after he walked the lead-off batter to start the top of the eighth with the placed runner already at second base. Seppings escaped by getting Brock Vradenburg to ground into a 4-6-3 double play and Lara to ground out to second.

In the ninth, Wisconsin's defense made a difficult situation almost untenable. Reliever Jeferson Figueroa tried to pickoff Lara, the placed runner at second, with one out. However, he sailed the throw into center to allow Lara to take third. Jes ús Hernandez was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners. Hernandez stole second and the throw by the catcher Diaz also sailed into center for an error to allow Lara to score while Hernandez took third. Figueroa bounced back to retire the next two batters to head to the dugout and hope the offense could keep the game alive.

They did. Eduardo Garcia singled with one out to move Alastre to third base. Burke launched a deep fly to right to score Alastre with the tying run. Then, the game went to the tenth.

Figueroa pitched a scoreless top of the frame to give the Rattlers a chance to win the game. They did, but it was in an unconventional manner.

Pinch-runner Kay-Lan Nicasia started the inning at second base. Areinamo singled on a 1-2 pitch to right-center, but Nicasia could only advance to third base. Hedbert Pérez was next and hit a hard grounder to first. Vradenburg made a diving stop and came up firing to the plate. However, Nicasia has stayed at third base and all three Rattlers were safe to set up the bases loaded with no outs.

Baez got the first crack and his grounder to second turned into a force play at the plate.

Yhoswar Garcia was able to send the fans home happy. Jay Beshears fielded a slow chopper up the third base line from Garcia, but his throw home was high and Areinamo scored the winning run to give Wisconsin a doubleheader sweep of their in-state rivals.

Wisconsin also swept a doubleheader from Beloit on May 16 with a pair of 1-0 victories, including a walkoff win in the nightcap of that twinbill.

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Nestor Cortes will be the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers as he makes a rehabilitation start. South Bend has tentatively scheduled Brooks Caple (2-3, 7.53) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night on Tuesday. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action.. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

BEL 002 012 001 0 - 6 7 0

WIS 020 000 301 1 - 7 11 3

FINAL 10 INNINGS

1 OUT, 3 LOB WHEN WINNING RUN SCORED

HOME RUN:

BEL:

Jesús Hernandez (1st, 0 on in 3rd inning off Stiven Cruz, 1 out)

WP: Jeferson Figueroa (2-1)

LP: Xavier Meachem (1-1)

TIME: 3:07

ATTN: 4,205







