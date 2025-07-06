Dragons Shut out Captains 4-0, Win 2 of 3 in Lake County

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Eastlake, Ohio-Dayton pitchers Jose Montero, Cody Adcock, and Jonah Hurney combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 4-0 on a blazing hot Sunday afternoon. The Dragons won two-of-three in the series at Lake County.

The Dragons notched their fifth shutout victory of the season and their first since May 22. All three Lake County hits in the game were singles.

Game Summary:

The Dragons got off to a quick lead with a run in the top of the first inning when Leo Balcazar reached on a bunt single and scored from first base on a two-out double to the right-center field fence by Carter Graham.

The Dragons scored again in the third in similar fashion. Carlos Jorge reached on a bunt single and scored from first on a double to left-center by Balcazar to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero (4-3) was outstanding, working five scoreless innings without allowing a ball to leave the infield. Montero gave up two infield singles while walking three and striking out five to earn the win. He threw 72 pitches on a day when the heat index reached the high 90's.

Cody Adcock replaced Montero to pitch the sixth inning, working around two walks before getting a strikeout to end the threat. Jonah Hurney replaced Adcock to star the seventh.

The Dragons took advantage of an error to add two more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Johnny Ascanio's infield single with the bases loaded brought in the first run, and Jack Moss delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0. Anthony Stephan and Peyton Stovall both had hits in the inning that helped set up the runs.

Hurney finished the game on the mound for the Dragons, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced to record his second save.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Balcazar had two hits including a double with a run scored and an RBI. Ascanio had two hits with an RBI and a walk.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-9, 27-53) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Beloit, Wisconsin against the Beloit Sky Carp (8-5, 38-41) on Tuesday, July 8 at 7:05 pm (EDT).

The next Dayton home game is Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

