Quad Cities Pitching Dominant, River Bandits Defeat Kernels 5-3 to Take Series

Cedar Rapids, IA - Quad Cities scored three runs in the top of the first inning and pitching took them the rest of the way in a 5-3 win over the Kernels to win the series against Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.

After dropping the game on the Fourth of July, the River Bandits offense got out to a hot start on Sunday. With one out in the top of the first, Daniel Vazquez singled, moved up to second on a walk and stole third. One batter later, he came in to score on a fielder's choice to put Quad Cities ahead 1-0. The next batter, Carson Roccaforte then blasted a no-doubt two-run home run to right field to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Cedar Rapids answered back. With one out, Billy Amick was hit by a pitch, then moved up on a Danny De Andrade single. A Brandon Winokur walk loaded the bases with two outs and a wild pitch allowed Amick to score to make it 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, the River Bandits extended their lead. Canyon Brown and Diego Guzman singled to open the inning, then Sam Kulasingum bunted to move up both runners. One batter later, Vazquez singled to plate both runs and make it 5-1.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the ninth inning. Through eight innings, the Quad Cities pitching staff combined between Mauricio Veliz, Dennis Colleran Jr. and Zachary Cawyer allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Kernels fought to the end. Caden Kendle was hit by a pitch with one out, then moved up on a Jaime Ferrer single. One batter later, DeBarge singled, and Kendle scored on an error to make it 5-2. Next, Billy Amick lifted a sacrifice fly to center, to score a second run, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit in the 5-3 Quad Cities win.

With the loss, the Kernels drop to 5-9 in the second half and lose the series against the River Bandits 3-2. Next week, Cedar Rapids travels to Peoria for a six-game series with the Chiefs. Game one is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6:35 with both starters TBD.







