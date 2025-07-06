Decker and Rodriguez Homer in Loons 4-2 Series Clincher

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (42-38) (8-7) hit two home runs, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (54-26) (10-5) committed two errors, a 4-2 Great Lakes win on an 80-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond. The Loons took two of three at Dow Diamond and started the week securing two wins in three contests at LMCU Ballpark.

- Frank Rodriguez continued his torrid tear in his 11-game tenure in High-A. Rodriguez belted a ball to left field to tie the game at one. The 23-year-old has 15 hits, three home runs, and 13 RBI.

- Great Lakes had four stolen bases. Jordan Thompson singled aboard in the fifth and swiped second. An error at shortstop tied up the game at two in the fifth.

- West Michigan's two runs were driven in by Josue Briceno. An RBI single in the third and fifth innings brings Briceno to 57 RBI in 55 games played.

- Cameron Decker put the Loons ahead in the seventh with a two-run home run, hit 410 feet, and with a 102 mph exit velocity. It was Decker's eighth game with Great Lakes and his first longball of 2025.

- Christian Romero struck out three in 4.1 innings. Carson Hobbs and Reynaldo Yean out of the Loons pen worked three scoreless innings. Hobbs earned the win, going six up and six down. Yean earned his second save of 2025, working around a hit by pitch and a single.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope doubled in the fourth inning, his 21st of the season, second-most in the Midwest League. Hope's hit extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games, the first double-digit hit stretch by a Loon this season.

Up Next

After an off day, the Loons begin a six-game home series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, July 8th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Tuesday night is Hometown Heroes presented by Meijer. The full week's promotional information is available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







