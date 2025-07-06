Lugnuts and TinCaps Split Series After Delay

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - A go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning pushed the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) past the Fort Wayne TinCaps, 5-2, at Jackson Field.

Lansing third baseman Tommy White (No. 6 Athletics prospect) drove in four of the five Lugnuts (7-8, 42-39) runs with a single in the fourth and the go-ahead homer in the eighth, his team-leading 10th of the season.

No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries drove in both Fort Wayne (9-6, 40-40) runs with his sixth home run of the season. The two-run shot in the third inning capped off his dominant year against Lansing. Across 12 games against the Lugnuts, De Vries hit .333 with three doubles, three triples, and three home runs while driving in 13 runs.

Second baseman Brandon Butterworth went 2-for-3 with a single, double, and a full-count walk, ending the series 9-for-24 with five extra-base hits and four runs driven in.

Outfielder Kai Roberts drew two walks, scoring one run. The No. 23 Padres prospect now has multiple walks in five of his last seven games played.

Fort Wayne starter Luis Gutierrez retired each of the first nine batters that he faced while dealing with a 35-minute rain delay two outs into the bottom of the third. The southpaw's day ended after a game-tying double and a walk in the fifth. He struck out four Lansing batters, giving up two runs.

Lansing's bullpen retired 10 of the final 11 batters of the ballgame as the 'Caps left eight runners on base.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 8 vs. Quad Cities (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- River Bandits Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







