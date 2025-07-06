Captains Held to Three Hits in 4-0 Defeat to Dragons

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (7-8, 42-39) fell to the Dayton Dragons (6-9, 27-53) by a final score of 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A day after the Captains erupted for nine runs on 15 hits en route to a 9-1 win, the Dragons used three pitchers to combine for a shutout victory in the series finale.

Dayton delivered the game's first punch in the top of the first inning, when 3B Carter Graham knocked in the game's first run with a two-out RBI double.

Lake County would threaten offensively in the bottom of the second inning, loading the bases with two outs. Subsequently, it would take just four pitches for Dayton's starting RHP Jose Montero (W, 4-3) to set 2B Kyle Dernedde down swinging, extinguishing traffic on the basepaths.

The Dragons would tack on another run in the top of third inning, when SS Leo Balcazar, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Reds prospect, roped an RBI double to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

Trailing by a pair, the Captains would put two men aboard with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Dayton RHP Cody Adcock would fan Lake County SS Jose Devers to leave both runners stranded and preserve the Dragons' 2-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Dayton would plate two big insurance runs on an RBI single from LF Johnny Ascanio and a sacrifice fly from 1B Jack Moss, doubling the Dragons' cushion to 4-0.

After working a perfect seventh inning, Dayton LHP Jonah Hurney (S, 2) would then induce the last six outs for the Dragons to secure the victory and his second save of the season.

For the Dragons, Montero, Adock, and Hurney combined for the shutout, limiting the Captains to just three hits.

Montero earned the win on the mound, improving to 4-3 on the season. The right-hander pitched five innings of shutout, two-hit baseball, throwing five strikeouts to three walks.

For the Captains, the bright spot was a stellar day at the plate from CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline 's No. 4 Guardians and No. 72 prospect. The 20-year-old reached in all four of his plate appearances, drawing three consecutive walks before hitting a single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

LHP Josh Hartle (L, 5-2), MLB Pipeline 's No. 21 Guardians prospect, suffered his second loss of the season. The southpaw allowed two runs on five hits in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking two.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the 2025 Midwest League East First Half Division Champion West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, July 8 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Following the All-Star Break from Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17, Lake County's next home game will be on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m., when the Captains will open a three-game set versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps. It will be Women in Sports Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will host a Fireworks Friday postgame fireworks show.

All nine games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Alfonsin Rosario extended his on-base streak to 10 games with an infield single and a walk on Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old is batting .394 (13-for-33) with one double, one triple, two home runs, eight RBI, 11 walks to six strikeouts, two stolen bases, a .553 on-base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage, and a 1.220 OPS during this span. The right-handed hitter did not strike out in 28 plate appearances against Dayton this week.

- OF Jaison Chourio reached base in all four of his plate appearances with three walks and a single on Sunday afternoon, his first game played since June 24 versus West Michigan. The switch hitter has drawn 38 walks to 29 strikeouts in 33 games with the Captains this season.

- LHP Josh Hartle threw seven strikeouts on Sunday afternoon. In two starts against the Dragons this week, the 22-year-old recorded 17 strikeouts to just three walks across 10.2 innings pitched.







