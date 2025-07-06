Game One Goes to Wisconsin

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It wasn't easy. It wasn't routine. It was a 1-0 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers win over the Beloit Sky Carp in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

Wisconsin (38-41 overall, 4-10 second half) took advantage of a two-out error to go in front early in the game. Yhoswar Garcia hit a grounder to shortstop that was booted by Echedry Vargas for an error. Kay-Lan Nicasia followed with a double off the wall in right to score Garcia for a 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings in his third start off the injured list. He needed a little help from his defense.

Connor Caskenette singled to start the second inning but was erased on a 4-6-3 double play after Daniel Guilarte made a nifty pick on a grounder to his backhand.

In the third inning, the first two Beloit hitters - Micah McDowell and Wilfredo Lara - reached on singles. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a fly ball to medium center and McDowell decided to challenge the arm of Eduardo Garcia by trying to take third. The attempt was unsuccessful on a strong one-hop throw from Garcia for another double play.

Beloit (38-42, 8-6) had threats to score against Wisconsin reliever Anthony Flores in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings but could not cash in on their opportunities.

Flores walked three batters in the fourth inning, but also struck out three, including McDowell to end the threat.

A walk and a catcher's interference in the top of the fifth put two runners on base before Flores got a pair of routine fly balls to center.

In the sixth, Flores walked the lead-off batter - his fifth walk of the game. The defense picked him up with another 4-6-3 double play for two outs. Flores ended the inning with his fifth strikeout.

The Rattlers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth on three walks but could not add to their lead.

Jes ú s Broca took over for the top of the seventh and got the first two outs. Jenkins-Cowart, the last chance for the Sky Carp hit a hard grounder back through the middle and Broca made a leaping grab. Broca sprinted to first and excitedly pounded the ball back into is glove. However, the ball popped free as he tried to get the ball out to flip to first for the final out and Jenkins-Cowart was aboard on an error.

Jenkins-Cowart soon found himself at third base after a pair of wild pitches by Broca. Disaster was avoided as Broca struck out Jes ú s Hernandez looking at a 3-2 pitch to end the game and Wisconsin's four-game losing streak.

Game one marked the third time Wisconsin has beaten the Sky Carp 1-0 in a seven-inning game this season. The Rattlers beat Beloit 1-0 in both ends of a doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field on May 16.

R H E

BEL 000 000 0 - 0 3 1

WIS 010 000 x - 1 2 2

WP: Anthony Flores (3-4)

LP: Luke Lashutka (0-3)

SAVE: Jesús Broca (4)

TIME: 1:57







