Whitecaps Drop Series to Loons

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps dropped only their third series of the season as part of a 4-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 3,472 fans at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon.

The loss concludes a week that saw three games in both West Michigan and Midland, with the Loons taking four of six contests. Prior to the series against the Loons, the only team that had taken a six-game set from West Michigan was the Lake County Captains, who head to West Michigan this week.

The Sunday matinee pitted Whitecaps talented lefty Andrew Sears against the Loons Christian Romero. After the 'Caps stranded the bases loaded in the first, West Michigan finally broke through in the third inning when Josue Briceño clubbed an RBI single to score Max Clark and take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, catcher Frank Rodriguez blasted a solo home run to even the contest at one. In the fifth, Briceño repeated his efforts with a run-scoring single to give West Michigan a 2-1 advantage. Once again the Loons responded their next time at the plate, when outfielder Kendall George reached on a double-error which helped Jordan Thompson score the tying run to knot the ballgame at two. The score remained tied into the seventh, when Cameron Decker launched a go-ahead two-run homer to help Great Lakes get the difference-making swing in the contest and take a 4-2 lead. The 'Caps only chance to rally came with two outs in the ninth inning. After Archer Brookman was hit by a pitch with two outs - initially ruled a foul ball that led to the ejection of West Michigan manager Tony Cappuccilli - Seth Stephenson lined a single to bring the go-ahead run to the plate in fielder John Peck, who popped out to first base to end the contest and give Great Lakes a series win.

The Whitecaps fall to 10-5 in the second half and 54-26 overall, while the Loons leapfrog over the .500 mark to 8-7 in the second half and 42-38 overall. Great Lakes reliever Carson Hobbs (5-1) picks up his fifth win of the year after retiring all six batters he faced, while lefty Joe Adametz (0-3) takes his third loss due to giving up the two-run homer to Decker. Loons righty Reynaldo Yean finished the game with a scoreless ninth to pick up his second save. Briceño led the way at the plate by going 2-for-4 with two RBI and sits second in the Midwest League with 57 RBI.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps return home for a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Righty Rayner Castillo takes the mound to open this series for the Whitecaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







