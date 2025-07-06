Sky Carp Swept in Doubleheader, Split Series with Rattlers

BELOIT - The Sky Carp finished their split-week series with the Timber Rattlers by being swept in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, resulting in the two teams splitting the week-long battle.

The Carp, who dropped game one 1-0, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh inning, only to see the Timber Rattlers plate three runs to send the game into extra innings. Wisconsin later secured a 7-6 victory in 10 innings.

After the teams traded scoreless frames in the 10th, the Sky Carp scored on a catcher's error on a stolen base attempt to take the 6-5 lead, but the Rattlers event the score with a tally of their own.

After the Carp went scoreless in the 10th, the Rattlers won the game when Yhoswar Garcia drove home Jadher Areinamo with a fielder's choice grounder.

Emaarion Boyd got the Sky Carp on the board in the third with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead in half. Jesus Hernandez then hit his first home run as a Sky Carp to tie the game at 2-2.

Payton Green had a clutch two-out, RBI single to vault the Carp in front in the fifth inning, and Wilfredo Lara capped the scoring in style with a two-run triple in the sixth.

Jake Brooks continued his run of outstanding work on the mound, throwing six innings of two-run ball to lower his ERA to 4.16 on the season.

In game one, the only run of the contest came in the second inning when the Timber Rattlers took advantage of a Sky Carp error and a Kay-Lin Nicasia RBI double to plate the run.

Luke Lashutka was terrific, allowing just the unearned run in five innings of work.

The team will return home on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series against Dayton at 6:05 p.m.

