Cubs Salvage 5-3 Sunday Win to End Peoria Series

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (29-52) ended their week with a 5-3 win against the Peoria Chiefs (35-45) on Sunday at Four Winds Field. The Cubs never trailed in the game, getting five shutout innings from their bullpen on a day when the conditions favored offense. Peoria still won the series, taking five games out of six, including two of three in South Bend.

On a warm afternoon with the wind whipping out to center field, both teams displayed their extra-base power, but they were slow to start. Right-hander Connor Schultz started for the Cubs and retired 10 of the first 11 Chiefs he faced. Opposite him, Peoria starter Cade Winquest built on his Tuesday quality start out of the gate, posting two scoreless innings.

The Cubs would strike first against Winquest in the bottom of the third inning, rallying on two outs. Second baseman Rafael Morel and right fielder Ivan Brethowr each singled, setting up shortstop Jefferson Rojas to drive them both in with a double. Center fielder Carter Trice then bounced a ball to Peoria third baseman Michael Curialle, who had just entered the game due to an injury. Curialle made a throwing error with his low feed to first, allowing Rojas to score for a 3-0 Cubs lead.

Peoria matched the Cubs in the top of the fourth inning against Schultz, tying the score on three consecutive extra-base hits. Center fielder Zach Levenson jumpstarted the Chiefs, pulling his sixth home run of the season to left field. Designated hitter Ryan Campos then doubled to end an eight-pitch at bat, bringing up catcher Josh Kross as the tying run. After working himself into a fastball count, Kross received a heater and launched his 14th home run of the year high off the videoboard in right.

The tie game didn't last long, as designated hitter Brian Kalmer led off the Cubs' half of the fourth with a double. He'd score moments later, as catcher Ariel Armas found the gap in right-center for another double. With the Cubs leading 4-3, both teams went to their bullpens for the fifth inning. Right-hander Kenten Egbert spun two scoreless frames for South Bend, using a double play around the horn to navigate a leadoff walk in the fifth.

Left fielder Edgar Alvarez led off the bottom of the sixth inning for the Cubs, teeing off on a 1-2 pitch over the plate. The ball soared into the right-field corner but appeared as if it would hook foul. However, the jet stream blowing to center field helped to straighten it out, sending it directly over the foul pole for a solo home run. Alvarez's fourth long ball of the year and first since May 23 moved the Cubs' advantage to 5-3.

South Bend's bullpen continued to put up zeroes after Egbert's multi-inning effort. Right-handers Vince Reilly and Luis Rujano each turned in a scoreless frame, Reilly going 1-2-3 in the seventh and Rujano following two walks with an inning-ending strikeout. Righty Johzan Oquendo was perfect in the ninth inning, picking up the save.

While Peoria will host Cedar Rapids next week, the Cubs will visit the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for their final series before the All-Star break. Tuesday's series opener in Appleton is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.







