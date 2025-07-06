Cubs Deny Chiefs Sweep on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Peoria Chiefs came up just short of a sweep on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-3 to the South Bend Cubs. Peoria claimed five of six in the series and outscored the Cubs 46-16.

Sunday's contest saw Peoria erase an early 3-0 deficit in the top of the fourth inning. Zach Levenson jump started the offense with a one-out solo home run to left, followed by a Ryan Campos double. Josh Kross then tied the game with a mammoth two-run shot to right field, making it 3-3.

South Bend quickly responded in the bottom half. Brian Kalmer led off with a double and scored on an RBI double from Ariel Armas. Edgar Alvarez added insurance with a solo homer in the sixth inning to cap the scoring at 5-3.

Chiefs starter Cade Winquest cruised through the first eight batters before running into trouble in the third. A pair of two-out singles and a two-run double by Jefferson Rojas, paired with a defensive miscue, put the Cubs up 3-0. Winquest was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits over four innings, while striking out six.

Peoria's bullpen was solid once again, with four right-handers, Tyler Bradt, Mason Burns, Randel Clemente, and Jawilme Ramirez, teaming up for four innings of one-run ball.

The Cubs' bullpen proved to be the difference, slamming the door over the final five innings. Kenten Egbert earned the win with two scoreless frames, while Johzan Opuendo recorded the save. The South Bend relief corps allowed just one hit and struck out four to seal the victory.

The Chiefs will enjoy a day off Monday before returning home to Dozer Park on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







