White Blasts Lugnuts Past Caps, 5-2

July 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Tommy White broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a three-run homer to left, and the Lansing Lugnuts (7-8, 43-38) clinched a series split with the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-6, 40-40), winning 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

Jared Dickey led off the home eighth inning with a single off Fort Wayne reliever Will Varmette. Nate Nankil drew a walk. The next pitch was a slider; White smoked it comfortably over the left-center field wall for his 10th home run of the year.

It was White's second big hit of the game, following an RBI single in the fourth inning. An inning later, Elvis Rijo drilled an RBI double to tie the score at 2-2, setting the stage for White's late heroics.

The Nuts had lost three of the first four games of the six-game series, but won both games over the weekend to halve the series and win the season series, 8-7. It was the second consecutive series in which Lansing finished with a pair of wins to clinch a series split.

A two-run homer by Leo De Vries, the No. 3 prospect in Minor League Baseball, had given Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead in the third inning. But the TinCaps were otherwise shut out by Grant Judkins (4 2/3 innings), Yehizon Sanchez (1 1/3 innings), Mark Adamiak (two innings) and Wander Guante (one inning), allowing the Lugnuts to rally for the win.

Following a day off on Monday, the Lugnuts travel to Midland for a six-game series vs. the Great Lakes Loons from July 8-13.

