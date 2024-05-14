TinCaps Battle Back, But Lose in Extras

May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After rallying from a four-run deficit, the TinCaps eventually fell to the Cubs, 8-5, in 11 innings on a rainy Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

South Bend (14-20) came out to an early 4-0 lead, but Fort Wayne (12-22) fought back. In the sixth, left fielder Lucas Dunn notched an RBI single to score designated hitter Albert Fabian. Soon after, right fielder Kai Murphy walked to bring in second baseman Anthony Vilar and made it 4-2. In the seventh, first baseman Griffin Doersching singled to knock in Devin Ortiz and make it a one-run game.

To start the bottom of the ninth inning, trailing 4-3, center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) reached on an error. Bush stole second, then moved up to third on a groundout. Third baseman Devin Ortiz knocked him in to tie the game and send it to extras.

Meanwhile, on the mound right-handed relievers Joan Gonzalez and Francis Peña combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

After neither team scored in the 10th, South Bend scored four runs in the top of the 11th and Fort Wayne mustered up one with an Albert Fabian RBI double in the bottom half.

The 'Caps left 16 runners on base and hit 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Fort Wayne is now 3-4 in extra-inning games, having played the most in the Midwest League.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 15 vs. South Bend (6:35 pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No.18 Padres prospect)

Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Aaron Perry

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.