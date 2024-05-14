Penn Station to Honor Athlete of the Year at Dragons Game

May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor the Penn Station Athlete of the Year during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Tuesday, May 14, against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark. The game will start at 7:05 p.m.

For the past 26 years, Penn Station has been honoring the best of Dayton's youth with its "Athlete of the Month" program. In 1998, Penn Station launched the program to showcase the extraordinary student-athletes, scholastic achievement, and good citizenship in Dayton.

Since then, Penn Station East Coast Subs has awarded almost $200,000 in award money and college scholarships. More than 200 students have received "Athlete of the Month" recognition, and 26 have been awarded college scholarships. Each year, all eight monthly winners are automatically entered as Penn Station Athlete of the Year finalists for the opportunity to receive the coveted $10,000 college scholarship.

Athletes and their schools receive recognition, donations to each school, hardware for their trophy cases, and exclusive Penn Station food benefits each month of the school year. Penn Station East Coast Subs also awards the school with the most school spirit during its Penn Station Athlete of the Month presentations with a $2,500 check to its athletic department at the beginning of the following school year.

Penn Station is proud to note that many of the Athlete of the Month/Year awardees advance to triumph in professional and collegiate sports. Additionally, other honored Penn Station student-athletes have gone beyond their sport to achieve success in fields like medicine, business, finance, and more.

Andrew Brennan, Owner at Quaker Holdings LLC, said about recognizing Penn Station at a Dragons game:

"The ownership group of the Penn Station Dayton franchises has been honored to recognize these outstanding student-athletes and to ease the financial burden on the students in our area. We take great joy in giving back to our local communities in any way that we can. We look forward to honoring these student-athletes at Day Air Ballpark, which is at the center of the vibrant sports community in Southwest Ohio that we serve."

Learn more about the Penn Station Athlete of the Month/Year program at https://www.penn-station.com/athlete/dayton/index.php

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2024

Penn Station to Honor Athlete of the Year at Dragons Game - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.