Fan Experiences Available at Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game

May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -- Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The event is led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Planning to join him is:

Giovani Bernard

Sam Hubbard

Trey Hendrickson

Germaine Pratt

Evan McPherson

Jake Browning

Von Bell

Cam Taylor-Britt

B.J. Hill

Ted Karras

Joe Bachie

Alex Cappa

Chase Brown

Cordell Volson

Jordan Battle

Joseph Ossai

Trayveon Williams

DJ Turner II

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Cal Adomitis

Jalen Davis

Allan George

Devin Harper

Fans can find the latest roster at loganwilsonsoftball.com .

The 2024 event will feature a home run derby at 2:00 PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 3:00 PM. Gates will open to the public at 12:00 PM with a pre-event party on the plaza, in the heart of the Water Street District, at 10:00 AM.

Fans attending can expect a great atmosphere with live on-field interviews, interactions with players in attendance, and fun between innings. New fan experiences are available for fans with tickets to this event to purchase including meet & greet, honorary coaches, team photo, and the "ultimate fan package" at loganwilsonsoftball.com .

*You must have tickets for this event to purchase experiences.

Meet & Greet

One photo with Logan Wilson .

Home Team Assistant Coach

Help coach the "home team."

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a group photo at the end of the game.

Away Team Assistant Coach

Help coach the "away team."

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a group photo at the end of the game.

Ultimate Fan Package

Honorary member of Logan Wilson's softball team.

Have your name announced as an honorary member of Logan Wilson's softball team.

Hang out in the designated "Ultimate Fan Area" on the field.

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a team photo.

Welcome players on the field.

Team Photo

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a team photo.

Autographed items including:

Team football

Logan Wilson football

Logan Wilson softball

Bengals Logan Wilson jersey

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS. Fans can support "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation" by bidding on great raffle prizes during the event.

Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $15 to $50. Fans can purchase tickets online at loganwilsonsoftball.com . Fans may purchase parking at daytondragons.com/directions.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.