Fan Experiences Available at Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game
May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, Ohio -- Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
The event is led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Planning to join him is:
Giovani Bernard
Sam Hubbard
Trey Hendrickson
Germaine Pratt
Evan McPherson
Jake Browning
Von Bell
Cam Taylor-Britt
B.J. Hill
Ted Karras
Joe Bachie
Alex Cappa
Chase Brown
Cordell Volson
Jordan Battle
Joseph Ossai
Trayveon Williams
DJ Turner II
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Cal Adomitis
Jalen Davis
Allan George
Devin Harper
Fans can find the latest roster at loganwilsonsoftball.com .
The 2024 event will feature a home run derby at 2:00 PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 3:00 PM. Gates will open to the public at 12:00 PM with a pre-event party on the plaza, in the heart of the Water Street District, at 10:00 AM.
Fans attending can expect a great atmosphere with live on-field interviews, interactions with players in attendance, and fun between innings. New fan experiences are available for fans with tickets to this event to purchase including meet & greet, honorary coaches, team photo, and the "ultimate fan package" at loganwilsonsoftball.com .
*You must have tickets for this event to purchase experiences.
Meet & Greet
One photo with Logan Wilson .
Home Team Assistant Coach
Help coach the "home team."
Join Logan Wilson and friends for a group photo at the end of the game.
Away Team Assistant Coach
Help coach the "away team."
Join Logan Wilson and friends for a group photo at the end of the game.
Ultimate Fan Package
Honorary member of Logan Wilson's softball team.
Have your name announced as an honorary member of Logan Wilson's softball team.
Hang out in the designated "Ultimate Fan Area" on the field.
Join Logan Wilson and friends for a team photo.
Welcome players on the field.
Team Photo
Join Logan Wilson and friends for a team photo.
Autographed items including:
Team football
Logan Wilson football
Logan Wilson softball
Bengals Logan Wilson jersey
The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS. Fans can support "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation" by bidding on great raffle prizes during the event.
Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $15 to $50. Fans can purchase tickets online at loganwilsonsoftball.com . Fans may purchase parking at daytondragons.com/directions.
