Neuroscience Group Field to Host State-Wide Mac & Cheese Festival on July 27

Appleton, WI - Fox Cities stadium, home of the Wisconsin Timberattlers will host the annual Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Festival this summer. Outlier Events is a national event and festival creator that hosts state-wide Mac and Cheese festivals in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Outlier Events also hosts the world's first Donut & Beer Festival, the nation's first Tots & Taps Festival, Taco & Tequila Festival and multiple others.

The festival is making its debut in Appleton, WI on Saturday, July 27th. Outlier Events festivals have all sold out and are typically held in professional baseball stadiums and bring a unique spin on the traditional festival experience.

"After reviewing numerous locations, Fox Cities stadium was the best location to bring Wisconsin's Mac & Cheese festival to," remarked Kendall Soto, General Manager of Outlier Events. "While our festival has traveled to multiple cities in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and back to Wisconsin we're excited to debut this event at Fox Cities Stadium | Home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the very first time."

Mac & Cheese Fest promises an inclusive experience for all attendees. The festival will showcase over 50+ one-of-a-kind mac and cheese dishes crafted by local and state-wide vendors, accompanied by a selection of 150+ beers, ciders, and seltzers, ensuring there's something for all ages to enjoy.

Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience as attendees will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup and a branded lanyard. There are a limited number of VIP tickets which grant 90-minutes early entry into the festival and a VIP only gift.

Beyond indulging in delicious cheesy delights, festival-goers can look forward to a variety of entertainment options, including live music, live DJ performance, yard games, inflatables and carnival attractions, balloon twisters, face painters, caricature artists, and more! Join the Priority List today to secure early access tickets on May 23rd at https://www.wisconsinmacandcheesefest.com and first glance at entertainment, live music, and vendor announcements.

Those interested in being a vendor or have questions about the festival can email [email protected].

