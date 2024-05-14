Graham Osman Joins Dragons

May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following additional roster change today:

Left-handed pitcher Graham Osman has been transferred to Daytona (Florida State League).

Earlier this afternoon, the Dragons announced these roster changes:

Left-handed pitcher Brandon Williamson has been added to the Dayton roster on an MLB rehabilitation assignment. He is expected to start the game for the Dragons tonight at Day Air Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 pm.

Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise completed his Minor League injury rehab assignment with the Dragons on Sunday and was promoted to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District tonight at 7:05 pm. The series continues through Sunday. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

