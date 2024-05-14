Masterman Walk-off HR Lifts Locos to 4th Straight Win
May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Cameron Masterman crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, delivering the Lansing Locos (17-17) an 8-5 victory over the Lake County Captains (20-14) on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.
Lansing is riding a season-high four-game winning streak, triumphing in all four games in its final at-bat.
Danny Bautista, Jr. opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk against new reliever Josh Wolf and Colby Halter followed with a single up the middle. That brought up Masterman, who fell behind 0-and-2, worked the count full while fouling off three pitches, and sent the ninth pitch of the at-bat arcing out to left field for his second home run of the year.
It was Lansing's second walk-off winner of the year, joining a Jonny Butler two-run, tenth-inning homer vs. Dayton on April 28.
The Locos built leads of 3-1 and 4-2 against Lake County starter Carter Spivey, only to see the Captains tie the score with solo tallies in the fifth and sixth against Will Johnston and relievers Jack Owen and Blaze Pontes.
A Jake Fox RBI single in the top of the eighth briefly gave Lake County a 5-4 lead, but Euribiel Ángeles tied the score in the home half with a bases-loaded RBI groundout.
The Captains then nearly took the lead back in the ninth, but Hunter Breault escaped a bases-loaded jam by retiring Fox on a flyout to center, setting the stage for instant victory in the bottom of the ninth.
Both Ángeles and Halter finished the game 3-for-5, while Lansing starter Johnston whiffed four batters in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.
The second game of the series is an 11:05 a.m. Grand Slam School Day / Dog Days of Summer featuring a starting matchup of Lansing right-hander Grant Judkins against Lake County right-hander Juan Zapata. T ickets are available for purchase at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
