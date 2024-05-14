Levenson's Bat, Rotondo Heroics Lead Way to Fifth-Straight Win

PEORIA, IL - A solo home run from Zach Levenson and a game-saving diving grab from Chris Rotondo propelled the Chiefs to a 1-0 shutout win on Tuesday afternoon.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Rotondo, who was making his 2024 Chiefs debut Tuesday, made a sprawling, diving grab to rob Dom Johnson of a game-tying hit. Johnson looped a 1-2 pitch into shallow right but saw his bid for a hit taken away by Rotondo to end the contest.

Starter Cooper Hjerpe pitched four scoreless innings with only one hit surrendered. The left-hander struck out seven to tie his season high for the third time this season. Whitecaps starter Colin Fields kept pace with Hjerpe with four scoreless frames.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth, Zach Levenson delivered. His fifth home run of the season was a timely one, a go-ahead shot to make it 1-0 Chiefs.

Peoria reliever Inohan Paniagua took over in the middle innings and earned his second win of the year behind four shutout innings.

Peoria reliever Tanner Jacobson saved his first game of the year. The right-hander stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base with a little help from Rotondo's snag.

The Chiefs pitching staff held the Whitecaps to 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Chris Mauloni took the loss after he served up Levenson's solo home run.

Game two of the series will continue on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. Left-hander Pete Hansen will make the start for Peoria.

