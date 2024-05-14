Rattlers Respond to Early Deficit with Four-Run First & Beat Beloit

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers received six solid innings from starting pitcher Patricio Aquino and rode a four-run uprising with two outs in the first inning to a 7-3 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Beloit (17-16) grabbed the lead in the first inning. Jake Thompson tripled with one out. Yiddi Cappe drove in Thompson with a double. The next batter was Cameron Barstad, and it looked like he would add to the lead. However, his line drive was snared on a leaping grab by second baseman Jadher Areinamo. Cappe had strayed too far from second and was doubled off to end the inning.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Jacob Miller needed three pitches to retire the first two batters in the Wisconsin lineup on grounders back to the mound. It would take him a lot more pitches to get the third out.

Gregory Barrios started the Rattlers offense with an infield single. Matt Adams lined a double to left and Barrios scored the tying run. Matt Wood put Wisconsin (22-12) ahead with a two-run home run to right.

The rally continued with a single from Areinamo and a walk to Tayden Hall. Ramόn Rodríguez sent Areinamo home with a single to right for a 4-1 lead.

The Timber Rattlers added single runs in the second and third innings. Adams singled to left to drive in Luis Lara in the second. Dylan O'Rae had a sacrifice fly to score Rodríguez in the third for a 6-1 advantage.

Patricio Aquino, the Wisconsin starting pitcher, got into a groove after the first inning and didn't give up another run over his final five innings.

Aquino's only hiccup after the first occurred in his final inning. He issued a walk and hit a batter with one out. Then, Thompson singled to load the bases. Aquino struck out Cappe and got Barstad to ground into an inning-ending force play at second to end his evening.

Aquino allowed one run on five hits, walked one, and struck out five to become the third straight Wisconsin starting pitcher to pick up a quality start. Alexander Cornielle pitched seven scoreless innings at Quad Cities on May 11 with Edwin Jimenez working six scoreless innings on May 12.

Rodríguez picked up his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to right in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-1 lead.

Wisconsin's defense, which had committed three errors in their last sixteen games, committed a misplay and two errors in the top of the eighth inning to open the door very slightly for the Sky Carp.

Osiris Johnson started the inning with a single and stole second. Reliever Joe Hernandez got Chase Luttrell to send a high popup near the top step of the Beloit dugout. Wood got over after a long run from behind the plate, but the ball popped out of his mitt on an attempted basket catch. Luttrell doubled off the wall in left later in the at bat with Johnson barely beating the throw to the plate. Luttrell would move to third after Wood was charged with an error on getting a pitch out of his glove with Mark Coley II at the plate. Coley drove in Luttrell with a grounder to third and Wisconsin's lead was down to 7-3.

Stiven Cruz was called into the game for Hernandez and got the second out, but an errant throw by Adams on an infield single by Cappe put a runner on second with two outs. Cruz ended the frame with a strikeout.

The Sky Carp got a lead-off walk in the top of the ninth before Cruz got the final three outs to close out the game for the Rattlers third straight win.

The Timber Rattlers are ten games over .500 for the first time since they were 48-38 on July 17, 2022. Beloit has lost five straight games.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Mark Manfredi (1-0, 3.86) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Sky Carp have announced Emmett Olson (2-0, 0.77) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 12:10pm CDT.

