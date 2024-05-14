Williamson Provides Strong Rehab Start, Stewart Collects 4 Hits in 2-1 Dragons' Victory

Dayton, Ohio - Starting pitcher Brandon Williamson combined with four relievers to allow just three hits and Sal Stewart went 4 for 4 with two runs batted in as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 2-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a six-game series.

A crowd of 7,329 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Williamson, who made 23 starts for the Cincinnati Reds in 2023 but had not pitched in a Major League or Minor League game in 2024 due to injury, tossed three scoreless innings in a successful rehab assignment.

Game Recap:

Williamson was exceptionally good over his first two innings, retiring all six batters including four strikeouts. In his third and final inning, he allowed a one-out double but pitched out of a jam, getting a tremendous defensive play by second baseman Sal Stewart to end the inning.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, getting a big two-out hit from Stewart. Ruben Ibarra delivered a hard single to left to start the inning and went to third on a two-out double to right-center by Hector Rodriguez. Stewart followed with a line drive double to left center to drive in both Ibarra and Rodriguez to make it 2-0. The hit was the second of four in the game for Stewart.

"I was just looking for a good pitch to hit," said Stewart. "He threw me a heater and I took a good swing on it. Just looking for a good pitch to hit and luckily it happened."

Ryan Cardona replaced Williamson to start the fourth inning and allowed a run in the frame as Great Lakes cut their deficit to 2-1. Cardona pitched a perfect fifth inning, but issued three walks in the sixth as Great Lakes loaded the bases with only one out. Cardona escaped trouble by getting an inning-ending double play on a grounder to shortstop Leo Balcazar.

In the seventh, Cardona allowed a lead-off double and was replaced with one out with a runner on third base. Vin Timpanelli entered the game and got a pair of strikeouts to strand the runner at third.

T.J. Sikkema pitched a perfect eighth inning and Brock Bell worked a perfect ninth, striking out the last two batters of the game for his second save. Cardona (3-1) was awarded the win.

Stewart became the fourth Dragons player this season to collect at least four hits in a game in a bounce back effort after going 2 for 15 on the road trip that ended Sunday. But his big defensive play in the third inning saved a run in an eventual one-run game.

"Just being me," said Stewart. "I feel like I work really hard. I feel like I get my stuff done before the game, so when I go out there, I just play to win and do whatever it takes. Happy we won, and another one tomorrow."

"(Tonight's win was) really big. It sets the tone. I feel like we haven't been playing to the best of our ability. I feel like this is a good start. 2-1 game, the pitchers did a great job. Another one tomorrow. We can't really get caught up in this game. We have another game to win tomorrow. So back at it again."

The Dragons have won two straight games and three of their last four.

Notes: Williamson was the second Major Leaguer to play for the Dragons on a rehab assignment this season, joining relief pitcher Ian Gibaut. Jacob Hurtubise completed a Minor League rehab assignment with the Dragons on Sunday (he was injured while playing for Louisville), then was called up to the Major Leagues by the Reds the next day.

