TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 14 vs. South Bend Cubs

May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Infielder Jay Beshears transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore (uniform: No. 26)

Effective Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Right-handed Braden Nett placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-21) vs. South Bend Cubs (13-20)

Tuesday, May 14 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Enmanuel Pinales vs. RHP Will Sanders (No. 28 Cubs prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps trailed 5-0 through 6 innings at West Michigan on Sunday, but rallied to win, 7-6, in 10. Fort Wayne drew a season-high 11 walks.

RIP: This has been a tough stretch for the club as Kathy Winter, the wife of TinCaps head groundskeeper Keith Winter, passed away from ALS on May 3. There will be a moment of silence in her honor before tonight's game... Former Fort Wayne Wizards third baseman Sean Burroughs suddenly passed away Thursday at the age of 43. In 1999, as an 18-year-old, he set several franchise records that still hold, including AVG (.359), OBP (.464), and a 56-game on-base streak. The Midwest League All-Star made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2002 and spent 7 seasons in the bigs with the Rays, Diamondbacks, and Twins as well... Lois Kohlepp, a ticket-taker at Parkview Field, died in a car accident on April 15... Fort Wayne's long-time mayor, Tom Henry, died from cancer on March 28... And in November, Padres owner Peter Seidler also passed after battling cancer.

CROSSOVER: Fort Wayne FC (USL League 2) head coach Mike Avery and players from the club will throw out ceremonial first pitches tonight and exchange jerseys with the TinCaps. National Soccer Hall of Famer, and FWFC part-owner DaMarcus Beasley is also expected to be here.

260 TO THE SHOW: Lefty Robert Gasser, who started 18 games for the TinCaps in 2022, made his MLB debut with the Brewers Friday night, tossing 6 shutout innings in a win over the Cardinals. He's the 223rd alum in franchise history to reach the bigs, including 42 on MLB rosters this season.

MANAGERIAL TIES: Not only is TinCaps outfielder Kai Murphy the son of Brewers manager Pat Murphy, South Bend manager Nick Lovullo is the son of Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 12 one-run games (most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 6 extra-inning games (also most in MWL).

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 29% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 4th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 6th (7)... The TinCaps also lead the league in outfield assists (8). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 15 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 8-game hitting streak (3rd longest in MWL right now).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: Due for better luck. .239 BABIP is 8th lowest in MWL.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 7 of their 12 wins.

