South Bend Cubs Host Cancer Awareness Night June 7

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are partnering with Beacon Health Systems as they host Cancer Awareness Night on Friday, June 7. As part of the day, the Cubs players will wear special white and purple jerseys, but this is no ordinary jersey auction.

The Cancer Awareness jerseys will be put up for auction before the game date and will run from May 14 until May 28. Those who are the highest bidder at the end of the auction period will be able to put the name of a cancer survivor or someone who lost their battle with cancer on the back of the jersey. On June 7, the Cubs players will wear that jersey as they play for that individual.

"We all know someone who has been affected by cancer in some way. Anyone who has seen a loved one go through treatments knows how tough of a battle it can be," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "Our Cancer Awareness Night is not just to raise awareness, but to honor those who lost their fight and let those who are battling cancer now, know they are not alone."

Jerseys will begin at $100 each with proceeds going to Beacon Cancer Care patients.

Beacon Cancer Care offers comprehensive cancer care services from diagnosis through treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing care, and approaches a treatment plan that fits each patient's diagnosis and needs. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer has recognized Memorial Hospital of South Bend and Elkhart General Hospital for their patient-first approach and dedication to providing the highest quality cancer care.

Due to jersey space, only last names will be printed on the back of jerseys. The South Bend Cubs will contact each auction winner following closing of the jersey auction for the name they wish to place on the jersey. Jerseys will then be available for pick up following the June 7th game. Additional details on pick up times will be provided to the winners.

