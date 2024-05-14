Dragons Outduel Loons 2-1, 23 Combined Strikeouts

May 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (20-14) went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position stranding four in the final four innings of a 2-1 loss to the Dayton Dragons (15-19) on an overcast 65-degree Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Peter Heubeck finished five innings for the second time in his seventh start. The Dodgers No. 30 prospect struck out six, ending the first two innings with a punchout. The right-hander gave up four hits, three in the second inning, where two runs scored. Sal Stewart knocked home two runners with a line drive into left field.

The Loons' lone run came in the fourth. Noah Miller walked facing Ryan Cardona reached second base on a wild pitch, and came across home on a Chris Newell single. Newell added his 25th, the team lead smacking a 3-2 pitch 101 mph into right field.

Great Lakes had opportunities but could not convert. Yunior Garcia ripped a double in the third to center field. Thayron Liranzo, with Garcia at third, had a single taken away by a diving Sal Stewart, a groundout to the second baseman that ended the inning. Garcia hit his 105 mph, Liranzo's 106.

In the top of the sixth, the Loons walked three times to load the bases. A 6-4-3 double play ended the threat. In the final three innings, Dylan Campbell's seventh-inning double was the lone hit. Six of the final nine outs were Great Lakes batters striking out.

The Loons bullpen kept them in it, with a scoreless sixth from Kelvin Bautista and four strikeouts from Edgardo Henriquez over two innings. Rounding Things Out The Loons are now 5-5 in one-run games, with two consecutive one-run losses.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Dayton play game two tomorrow Wednesday, May 15th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm from Day Air Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.