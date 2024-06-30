Timbers Notch 3-2 Comeback Victory Over Minnesota United FC at Providence Park

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers earned a hard-fought 3-2 comeback result against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday night. After trailing 2-0 in the first half, Portland scored three unanswered goals to collect three points at home and move into fifth place of the Western Conference standings. Goals from Evander, Santiago Moreno and Jonathan Rodríguez extended Portland's unbeaten streak to a seventh straight result (5-0-2).

Dynamic Designated Players

Jonathan Rodríguez and Evander each tallied their ninth goals of the season, sharing the team lead with Felipe Mora. Portland is the only team in MLS with three players with nine or more goals each. Evander also tallied an assist tonight, marking his seventh match this year with a goal and an assist. The Brazilian midfielder also leads the team in assists (11) and in points with 29 this season.

Seven Straight Unbeaten

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven consecutive matches, earning 17 points in that stretch with five wins and two draws. Seven straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this year and the second-longest active unbeaten streak in MLS. The team has scored 13 goals in their unbeaten streak and have scored multiple goals in six of those matches. Portland is also undefeated in its last five home matches (W4, D1).

Dairon's Departure

Tonight marked Dairon Asprilla's last match with the Timbers. He came into the match as a second-half substitute and tallied the game-winning assist in stoppage time. Since joining the club in 2015, Asprilla has made 202 regular season appearances (114 starts), logging 10,240 minutes played in 10 seasons. The Colombian international made his MLS debut in March 2015 and has since registered 33 goals and 20 assists in league play. Asprilla's 33 goals rank as the fifth-most goals scored by a single player in club history. Notably, he has also tallied four goals and four assists in 17 postseason appearances for the club. This year, Asprilla played his 200th league match with the Timbers on May 29, becoming the fourth player in club history to reach that milestone following Diego Chara, Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe. He also surpassed 10,000 minutes played with Portland on April 27 against LAFC, becoming the seventh player in club history to reach that milestone.

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales), 29th minute: Joseph Rosales received the ball near the endline inside of the 18-yard box and played it across the front of the goal, forcing a save from Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis. Bongokuhle Hlongwane finished the ball into the net off the rebound.

MIN - Jeong Sang-Bin (Bongokuhle Hlongwane), 38th minute: Bongokuhle Hlongwane received the ball over the top of the Portland backline and dribbled into the box before laying off a pass for Jeong Sang-Bin to tuck it into the back of the net.

POR - Evander (penalty kick), 50+3 minute: Felipe Mora was fouled in the box and won a penalty kick. Evander stepped up and converted the attempt into the right-side netting.

POR - Santiago Moreno (Evander), 73rd minute: Evander dribbled through traffic in the middle of the field and played a forward pass for Santiago Moreno, who carried it to the top of the box before unleashing a left-footed shot into the lower-left corner of the goal.

POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (Dairon Asprilla, Diego Chara), 90+2 minute: Running down the right wing, Dairon Asprilla let the ball bounce before sending a pinpoint cross into the center of the six-yard area. Jonathan Rodríguez timed a perfect run to finish the ball into the back of the net.

Notes

With a record of 8-7-6 (30 pts), Portland has climbed into fifth place of the Western Conference standings.

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven consecutive matches, earning 17 points in that stretch with five wins and two draws.

Seven straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this year and the second-longest active unbeaten streak in MLS.

The Timbers are also undefeated in their last five home matches (W4, D1).

With a mark of 5-2-3 at Providence Park, the Timbers have scored in each of their matches at home this year, while notching multiple goals in eight of 10 home games.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time, marking his ninth of the season.

Rodríguez has tallied a goal contribution in nine of Portland's last 10 matches (7G, 3A).

Evander tallied a goal and an assist in the same match for the seventh time this season, recording his ninth goal and 11th assist.

Evander, Rodríguez and Felipe Mora are tied for the team lead in goals (9).

Portland is the only team with three players with nine or more goals each.

Evander leads the team in assists (11) and in points with 29 this season.

Notably, Evander has registered three goals and six assists in Portland's last five home matches.

Evander converted his third penalty kick of the 2024 season. He's four for four in his MLS career from the spot.

Santiago Moreno tallied his fourth goal of the year.

Diego Chara registered his first assist of the 2024 campaign tonight and the 24th of his MLS career.

Tonight's match marked Dairon Asprilla's last match with the Timbers. Asprilla has appeared in 203 MLS regular season matches for Portland over 10 seasons.

Asprilla recorded the game-winning assist, marking the 20th assist of his MLS regular-season career with Portland.

The Timbers recorded a season-high 26 shots and 13 shots on goal. Thirteen shots on goal ties Portland's all-time single match record, done on two previous occasions.

Next Game

Up next, the Timbers will travel to face FC Dallas on Thursday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). A broadcast will be available on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (8-7-6, 30pts) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-7-5,Ã¢â¬Â¯29pts)

June 29, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 2 3

Minnesota United 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

MIN: Hlongwane (Rosales), 29

MIN: Sang-Bin (Hlongwane), 38

POR: Evander (penalty kick), 53

POR: Moreno (Evander), 73

POR: Rodríguez (Asprilla, D. Chara), 90+2

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

POR:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Pantemis, D Bravo (Antony, 70), D Zuparic, D McGraw (E. Miller, 46), D Mosquera (Asprilla, 75), M Ayala (Williamson, 70), M Chará ©, M Rodríguez, M Evander, M Moreno, F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Jura, D Mabiala, M Paredes, F Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 26 (Mora, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 13 (Evander, 3); FOULS: 9 (Rodríguez, Zuparic, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 2

MIN: GK Irwin, D Padelford, D Tapias, D Boxall, D Taylor (Adebayo-Smith, 90+5), M Rosales, M Lod, M Nyeman, M Clark, F Sang-Bin, F Hlongwane (O'Driscoll, 90+2)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Smir, D Valentin, M Duggan, M Weah

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Hlongwane, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Hlongwane, 2); FOULS: 8 (Hlongwane, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 1, SAVES: 10

Referee: Tim Ford

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen

Fourth Official: Alexis da Silva

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: Cloudy, 70 degrees

Attendance: 22,227

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

