Stoppage-Time Winner Propels Sounders FC to 2-1 Victory Over Chicago

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-7-7, 28 points) came from behind to earn a 2-1 home win over Chicago Fire FC (4-10-6, 18 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. After Chicago went up 1-0 in the first half, Albert Rusnák scored a pair of second-half penalty kicks as the Rave Green extended their unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1). Brian Schmetzer's side remains at home next Saturday, July 6 with another Eastern Conference matchup against the New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC sits in ninth position in the Western Conference with 28 points (7-7-7). Seattle is level on points with Vancouver, but Whitecaps FC holds the total wins tiebreaker. Just four points currently separate the teams occupying fourth through 10th place in the West.

The Rave Green are amidst a four-match unbeaten streak (3-0-1). Across all competitions, Brian Schmetzer's side has just two losses in the last 14 matches (7-2-5).

Seattle is now 10-4-4 all-time against Chicago in MLS regular season play and is unbeaten at home in eight matchups (6-0-2).

Albert Rusnák scored his second and third goals of the season via second-half penalty kicks in the second half. It marked his 10th and 11th goals for Sounders FC in regular season play since joining the club prior to the 2022 campaign. Rusnák also leads Seattle with nine assists this season.

This marks the first time Sounders FC has overcome a deficit to earn a win in two consecutive matches in the same season since May of 2014 (May 3 vs. Dallas and May 7 vs. Philadelphia).

Sounders FC remains the most successful Western Conference side against the Eastern Conference since entering MLS in 2009. The Rave Green have accumulated 251 points against teams from the East.

Pedro de la Vega appeared as a second-half substitute, his first appearance since May 18 due to a hamstring injury. The Argentine has four appearances this season after joining Sounders FC from Lanús in Argentina.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Chicago Fire FC 1

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

Attendance: 30,045

Weather: 65 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie (Gaston Gimenez) 30'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 57'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 90'+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CHI - Mauricio Pineda (caution) 42'

CHI - Jonathan Dean (caution) 56'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 77'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Paul Rothrock 46'), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Danny Musovski 85'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Nathan 90'+8'), Léo Chú (Pedro de la Vega 76'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Chicago Fire FC - Chris Brady; Carlos Teran (Mauricio Pineda 39'), Rafael Czichos, Jonathan Dean, Allan Arigoni (Chris Mueller 85'); Arnaud Souquet, Brian Gutierrez (Kellyn Acosta 85'), Fabian Herbers, Gaston Gimenez; Maren Haile-Selassie (Georgios Koutsias 86'), Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 85')

Substitutes not used: Spencer Richey, Wyatt Omsberg, Jeffrey Gal, Javier Casas

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 17

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

- SOUNDERS FC -

